Matthew Stafford takes funny shot at Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t facing the Green Bay Packers this week, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is still ratcheting up a friendly rivalry with his Packers counterpart.

Stafford is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against Arizona, and the issue limited his mobility somewhat in the team’s Week 18 game. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stafford gave a quick update on his toe, and took a shot at Aaron Rodgers in the process.

Matthew Stafford, on his toe injury!!! – “I’d show it to you, but I don't want to do that. That’s for other guys to do. I’ll keep my toes to myself." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 13, 2022

Rodgers, of course, famously showed his own toe injury to reporters earlier in the season. That clearly did not go unnoticed by Stafford.

To be clear, there appears to be plenty of mutual respect between Rodgers and Stafford, so this is probably all in fun. It is theoretically possible that the Rams and Packers could see each other in the Divisional round, and the jokes would really be topical if that happened.