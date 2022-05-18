Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly duped by fake Aaron Rodgers quote

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has been active on social media for long enough to know that you should never take anything you read at face value. Unfortunately, she let her guard down this week when she happened upon a supposed quote from Aaron Rodgers.

A parody Twitter account called NFC North News posted a fake quote from Rodgers this week in which the Green Bay Packers quarterback praised Kirk Cousins. In the quote, which again was admittedly fake, Rodgers says he or Cousins would be the best quarterback in franchise history if you put either of them on the Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears.

Kelly, whose husband played 12 seasons for the Lions, did not appreciate the quote. She called out Rodgers in her Instagram story.

Kelly Stafford claps back at #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers🤯 Was #Lions Stafford better then Rodgers?🤔 https://t.co/eIIHMeqF25 pic.twitter.com/Ld70AbsFho — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) May 17, 2022

Mrs. Stafford quickly realized she had been duped. NFC North News made that more obvious by posting a fake follow-up of Rodgers telling Kelly to “sit this one out.” Kelly was a good sport about the whole thing.

Kelly Stafford is a great sport! Love to see it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NUOyzICHZ8 — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) May 17, 2022

This is certainly not the first time we have seen someone duped by a fake Twitter account. Many of the content the accounts create is designed to look very real. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young also fell victim to one a few weeks back.

Kelly has always been quick to defend Matthew. In this instance, she was just a little too quick.

H/T New York Post