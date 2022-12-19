Max Duggan announces NFL Draft decision

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made his decision about his football future.

Duggan announced Sunday that he will declare for the NFL Draft after TCU’s College Football Playoff run, foregoing his final season of eligibility. The quarterback thanked fans, teammates, and coaches, and made clear that “we still have business to take care of.”

Duggan’s decision does not come as a major surprise. The quarterback was not much of a prospect prior to the season, but his 2022 campaign, which saw him become a Heisman Trophy finalist, will at least get him looks from NFL teams, though he is unlikely to start the process among the most coveted first-round quarterbacks.

The fourth-year quarterback threw for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns, and four interceptions on the season. He will lead the Horned Frogs against Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31.