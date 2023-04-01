 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 1, 2023

Max Duggan drawing pre-draft interest from 1 notable team

April 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Max Duggan at a press conference

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; TCU quarterback Max Duggan speaks to the media during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, before the 2022 Heisman Trophy award ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan is not likely to be among the first quarterbacks drafted, but he is certainly garnering interest from some noteworthy teams.

Duggan worked out at TCU’s Pro Day this week, and according to Jane Slater of NFL Network, drew interest from several teams. Noteworthy among them is the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will likely draft a quarterback in the later rounds this year for added depth behind the likes of Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Duggan fits the bill of a mid-round quarterback, and he has already captured the attention of Jerry Jones. The links to Dallas from his time at TCU certainly don’t hurt, either.

As a senior at TCU, Duggan threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns, and was selected as a Heisman finalist.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysMax Duggan
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus