Max Duggan drawing pre-draft interest from 1 notable team

Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan is not likely to be among the first quarterbacks drafted, but he is certainly garnering interest from some noteworthy teams.

Duggan worked out at TCU’s Pro Day this week, and according to Jane Slater of NFL Network, drew interest from several teams. Noteworthy among them is the Dallas Cowboys.

TCU QB Max Duggan and I after throwing at his Pro Day. He is currently drawing interest from the Chargers, Jets and Cowboys. He is currently training with Jordan Palmer ahead of the draft. pic.twitter.com/zqnT70PEQd — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 30, 2023

The Cowboys will likely draft a quarterback in the later rounds this year for added depth behind the likes of Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Duggan fits the bill of a mid-round quarterback, and he has already captured the attention of Jerry Jones. The links to Dallas from his time at TCU certainly don’t hurt, either.

As a senior at TCU, Duggan threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns, and was selected as a Heisman finalist.