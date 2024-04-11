Merril Hoge issues warning about 1 QB prospect in NFL Draft

Merril Hoge has become known in recent years for his brutally accurate take on Johnny Manziel, earning him respect as a talent evaluator. This year, he has another quarterback he’s not a fan of.

Hoge, who was an analyst at ESPN at the time Manziel was an NFL Draft prospect, famously offered a harsh analysis of Manziel as a prospect. Hoge stated that Manziel was not an NFL quarterback and that any front office/coaching staff that drafted him would end up out of a job. Hoge was quickly proven to be correct.

This year, Hoge believes that Drake Maye is a prospect who will get a front office fired.

Hoge joined NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran on the “Patriots Talk Podcast” for an episode that was published on Tuesday.

During his appearance, Hoge described Maye as an “erratic” passer.

“That kid will get you fired,” Hoge said of selecting Maye. “I wouldn’t touch him. Let’s talk about the two things I just mentioned — processing and accuracy — I cannot think of someone as erratic as I have seen at every level.”

Maye was a two-year starter at North Carolina. He passed for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his college career. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Hoge said that after Caleb Williams, he regards Jayden Daniels as the next-most pro-ready quarterback.

The Chicago Bears are expected to take Williams first. Washington is second up in the draft, followed by New England at No. 3. Quarterbacks are expected to be taken 1-3 overall. The Arizona Cardinals could trade the No. 4 pick too to a team that also wants a quarterback.