Report: Miami police conclude Tyreek Hill investigation

June 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Police Department has concluded its investigation into Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill without filing charges, according to a report.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported Wednesday that the investigation concluded without charges. The alleged victim was told that if he wants to pursue criminal charges, he would have to go through the state attorney.

Slater added further details regarding the incident. Hill and his entourage allegedly boarded the boat in question without permission. Hill supposedly tried to use his status to get on the boat and told employees “I can buy you and the boat.”

Previous reports suggested that Hill had slapped a boat employee on the back of the head during the incident, which prompted the police investigation. At that time, the employee had not indicated any plans to press charges.

The NFL can still investigate the incident and hand down discipline even if Hill does not face any further legal repercussions from the situation, though it is not clear if the league has any plans to do so.

Hill had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first season with the Dolphins last year.

Tyreek Hill
