Report: Miami police conclude Tyreek Hill investigation

The Miami Police Department has concluded its investigation into Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill without filing charges, according to a report.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported Wednesday that the investigation concluded without charges. The alleged victim was told that if he wants to pursue criminal charges, he would have to go through the state attorney.

SLATER SCOOP: The Tyreek Hill police investigation is over, sources say. Cops told the alleged victim he would have to go to the state attorney’s office if he decides to pursue criminal charges. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 21, 2023

Slater added further details regarding the incident. Hill and his entourage allegedly boarded the boat in question without permission. Hill supposedly tried to use his status to get on the boat and told employees “I can buy you and the boat.”

MORE DETAILS: Hill’s crew boarded a boat without permission, as I previously reported, leading to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” according to a senior law-enforcement source. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 21, 2023

Previous reports suggested that Hill had slapped a boat employee on the back of the head during the incident, which prompted the police investigation. At that time, the employee had not indicated any plans to press charges.

The NFL can still investigate the incident and hand down discipline even if Hill does not face any further legal repercussions from the situation, though it is not clear if the league has any plans to do so.

Hill had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first season with the Dolphins last year.