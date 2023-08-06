Micah Parsons has 1 very ambitious career goal

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive players, but he is aiming much higher than that.

Parsons said in a new interview that not only does he want to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday, but he wants to be known as one of the greatest games in the Hall of Fame.

“When you talk about great careers, [when] you talk about the Hall of Fame, like I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame. I just want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “There’s categories to everything. There’s good. There’s great and there’s like, perfect. … When you talk about me, I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame.”

Parsons named the likes of Deion Sanders and Michael Strahan as the sort of was aiming to emulate.

The star pass-rusher is not shy about setting big goals for himself, but this is probably the biggest he has voiced yet. The reality is that with the start of his career, he can at least realistically target this. He has accumulated 26.5 sacks in his first two NFL campaigns. He will need to replicate and even top that form consistently for 10 to 15 years, which is no easy ask, but he at least has the sort of start he would be looking for.