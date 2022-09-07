Micah Parsons shares bold goal for Cowboys’ defense

Defense is not necessarily regarded as a huge strength for the Dallas Cowboys, at least in the eyes of most experts. Linebacker Micah Parsons sees things very differently, though.

Parsons hyped up the Dallas defense on Wednesday by offering a very ambitious outlook for the unit. According to Parsons, the Cowboys have a chance to break defensive records and “set a standard” for other NFL defenses present and past.

Micah Parsons on the Cowboys defense: “I think we have a chance to break some more records and set a standard for how defense should be played.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 7, 2022

The Cowboys allowed 21.1 points per game last season, good for seventh in the league. However, their mark of 351 yards allowed per game was only good for 19th among all NFL defenses. In other words, if Parsons wants his unit to break records, there will have to be some significant improvements.

Parsons is not one to shy away from ambitious statistical goals. After a rookie season that saw him collect 13 sacks, he has good reason to aim high, but this might be a bit too much.