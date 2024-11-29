Micah Parsons fires stern warning after Cowboys’ win over Giants

Micah Parsons has no plans of letting the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season go to waste.

On Thursday, Parsons led the Cowboys to a 27-20 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was the team’s first home win this season after five failed tries.

The All-Pro linebacker was named the Player of the Game after tallying four QB hits and 1.5 sacks in the contest. During his postgame interview, Parsons fired a warning shot intended for both the Cowboys’ doubters and the rest of the league.

“There’s been a lot of trash talk out there, talking about what difference can we make,” said Parsons with a turducken leg in hand. “I’m telling you all right now, we’re coming.”

"I believe we gonna turn it around and make a run." 🗣️#MaddenThanksgiving MVP Micah Parsons is confident in his @DallasCowboys after their 2nd straight victory (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/8z4fwxWVWM — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

Parsons’ message comes just days after he vehemently denied the Cowboys would ever be tanking while he’s on the roster.

With quarterback Dak Prescott expected to be out for the rest of the season due to injury, it was not surprising for some to rule out the Cowboys as a potential playoff team. But Dallas has shrugged off its recent five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins to improve to 5-7. The Cowboys’ next three games are all against teams currently sporting a sub-.500 record.

While nobody’s picking the team to win the Super Bowl this season, a run at a postseason berth still seems within reach.