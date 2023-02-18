Micah Parsons has funny message for his girlfriend

All the images of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating their Super Bowl apparently have had an impact on Micah Parsons and some of his Dallas Cowboys teammates.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse tweeted on Thursday that he badly wants to win a Super Bowl ring.

“Damn I want a ring before it’s all said and done,” Kearse tweeted.

Parsons saw the tweet and shared a humorous comment of his own.

The Defensive Player of the Year runner-up said (joked?) that “I want a ring so bad my girl can’t get one until I get one.”

I want a ring so bad my girl can’t get one until I get one 😩😩😂😂 https://t.co/HWDi1prC94 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 17, 2023

Parsons’ implication is that his girlfriend isn’t getting an engagement or wedding ring until he wins a Super Bowl. Or maybe he’s not in a relationship and just joking. But his point still stands.

If Parsons wants a Super Bowl ring so badly, he might have to switch teams when he becomes a free agent down the line. He’s finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice in a row but still is under team control for several more seasons.