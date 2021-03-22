Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for ‘level up’ comment

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers had to walk back a comment he made that quickly turned awkward after he was traded to the Detroit Lions.

Brockers was with the Los Angeles Rams when the team traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to add Matthew Stafford. When asked about that trade, Brockers said Stafford was a “level up” from Goff at the quarterback position. Mere weeks later, Brockers was also traded to Detroit, reuniting him with the quarterback he’d dismissed not long before.

On Monday, Brockers admitted he’d reached out to Goff to clear the air about what he’d said.

“I was really just trying to boost up the move that the team was doing and trying to make sure, boost up the fan base,” Brockers said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “I don’t think it was anything against Jared. I even had to go text Jared away from the camera, stuff like that, just man-to-man, just, man, bro, I did not mean it to go like that. I didn’t mean what I said.

“As a man, you just know that I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl so it wasn’t like that.”

Brockers’ intent was understandable, and frankly, most would agree with his assessment of the two quarterbacks. Maybe the Lions can turn this into a positive, as Goff already seems pretty motivated by the circumstances of his trade.