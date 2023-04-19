NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson gets promising health update

NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson got positive news on Wednesday, just over a week after he was hit by a drunk driver.

Jefferson was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to his attorney Brad Sohn. The wide receiver out of Louisiana Lafayette is expected to miss the 2023 season, but doctors believe he will be able to begin his NFL career in 2024.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR draft prospect Michael Jefferson, who was hit by a drunken driver on Easter night, was released from the hospital today. He is expected to miss this season, but doctors believe he should be able to play in 2024. A statement from his attorney, Brad Sohn. pic.twitter.com/fWyMD2XoBN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2023

Jefferson was struck by a drunk driver in Alabama on April 9 and suffered significant injuries which required multiple surgeries. Reports indicated that he suffered multiple breaks in one of his legs, though this was not confirmed by Jefferson’s camp.

Jefferson had 51 catches for 810 yards and 7 touchdowns last season with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was projected to be a mid-round draft pick prior to the crash, and may still get looks based on his prognosis.