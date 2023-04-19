 Skip to main content
NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson gets promising health update

April 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Michael Jefferson ready to catch a ball

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana???Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (WO27) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson got positive news on Wednesday, just over a week after he was hit by a drunk driver.

Jefferson was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to his attorney Brad Sohn. The wide receiver out of Louisiana Lafayette is expected to miss the 2023 season, but doctors believe he will be able to begin his NFL career in 2024.

Jefferson was struck by a drunk driver in Alabama on April 9 and suffered significant injuries which required multiple surgeries. Reports indicated that he suffered multiple breaks in one of his legs, though this was not confirmed by Jefferson’s camp.

Jefferson had 51 catches for 810 yards and 7 touchdowns last season with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was projected to be a mid-round draft pick prior to the crash, and may still get looks based on his prognosis.

