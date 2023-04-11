 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 11, 2023

NFL Draft prospect was injured during fatal car crash

April 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Michael Jefferson ready to catch a ball

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (WO27) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL draft prospect was injured after being involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday night.

Michael Jefferson, a wide receiver from Louisiana Lafayette, was driving on U.S. 43 in Mobile County, Ala. around 7:55 pm on Sunday night. A 55-year-old man driving a 2014 Dodge Charger collided head-on with Jefferson’s 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

After the initial collision, a 2008 Nissan Maxima also hit the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash.

The Advocate reports that Jefferson suffered multiple breaks in one of his legs.

Jefferson had 51 catches for 810 yards and 7 touchdowns last season with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was projected to be a mid-round draft pick.

Article Tags

Michael Jefferson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus