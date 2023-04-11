NFL Draft prospect was injured during fatal car crash

An NFL draft prospect was injured after being involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday night.

Michael Jefferson, a wide receiver from Louisiana Lafayette, was driving on U.S. 43 in Mobile County, Ala. around 7:55 pm on Sunday night. A 55-year-old man driving a 2014 Dodge Charger collided head-on with Jefferson’s 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

After the initial collision, a 2008 Nissan Maxima also hit the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson, considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick later this month, was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., that has required multiple surgeries, per his agent Jon Perzley of Sportstars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

The Advocate reports that Jefferson suffered multiple breaks in one of his legs.

Jefferson had 51 catches for 810 yards and 7 touchdowns last season with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was projected to be a mid-round draft pick.