Could Michael Penix go much higher than expected in NFL Draft?

April 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Michael Penix Jr celebrates a win

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) raises his helmet before kickoff against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The chances of four quarterbacks going in the top ten of the NFL Draft is thought to be fairly high. Could it be possible for a fifth to do the same?

Some evaluators believe things could be trending that way, at least according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Schefter’s latest draft notes column, he says some are speculating that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could go as high as No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Most mock drafts have had Penix going in the middle of the first round at best. The suggestion of him potentially going in the top ten is a new one, and potentially a huge reach in the eyes of some evaluators. The Falcons certainly profile as a team that would like to add a quarterback, but the top tier options are likely to be off the board by the time they pick at No. 8.

On the other hand, there is certainly an undercurrent of support for Penix, who has seemingly impressed teams with his pre-draft workouts. A potential landing spot in the first round had been looking more likely, but one has to wonder if even his backers think it would be a reach to pick him that high.

2024 NFL DraftMichael Penix Jr
