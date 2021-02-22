Michael Thomas sends cryptic message about being ‘too comfortable’

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had a season to forget, and he seemed to acknowledge that in a cryptic Instagram message he sent Sunday.

Thomas shared a message saying he “deserved every L I took” and “got too comfortable with a lot of things & people,” but has moved on and recommitted.

Thomas definitely took his share of Ls this season, a campaign that ended with him acquiring a rather unflattering nickname. There was also chatter that he and the Saints weren’t seeing eye to eye, as well as the reveal that he played most of the year significantly hurt.

Thomas had never failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving on the season until last year, and he was also shut out of the touchdown column. Don’t expect that to last into 2021. It sounds like the Saints receiver might already be putting it behind him and recommitting to greatness.