Michael Thomas played through significant injuries in 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is coming off a season to forget, but his lack of production almost certainly had to do with his health.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Thomas will undergo multiple surgeries this offseason. Thomas was playing through a torn muscle in his shoulder and ligament damage in his ankle. One of the reasons he was motivated to play was that he knew it was likely Drew Brees’ last NFL season.

Michael Thomas often wouldn’t practice all week, yet would still play in games, at much less than 100%, and with pain medication. The coaches told him even as injured as he was, they were much better off with him than without him. But now will need surgery. https://t.co/9YdSgVVbRW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Thomas dealt with more than just injuries in 2020, of course. He missed some time after getting into an altercation with a teammate at practice early in the season, and some of those issues may have lingered.

After he was held without a catch in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thomas was mocked by an opposing player and countless people on Twitter. There have since been rumblings that the Saints could consider trading him.

Thomas caught 149 passes in 2019, but he had just 40 catches and 438 yards this season. He should be far more productive if he’s healthy to begin 2021.