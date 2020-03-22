Video: Mike Evans gushed about Tom Brady being his QB while playing Fortnite

Mike Evans is going to have an opportunity to catch passes from the quarterback most consider to be the greatest of all time, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver sounds as excited about it as you might expect.

Evans was streaming live while playing “Fortnite” over the weekend, and he began talking about Brady signing with the Bucs. Let’s just say it’s obvious Evans feels Brady is an upgrade over Jameis Winston.

Mike Evans is streaming Fortnite, drinking Hennessy and giving the people what they need: “Bro, I’ve been on that Hennessy man. … I’m drinkin’. I’ve got Tom Brady.” pic.twitter.com/447Kx4FchY — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 22, 2020

“I’ve played six years in the NFL and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet,” Evans said. “Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”

Evans also said he had been drinking Hennessy, so he was clearly celebrating the biggest move of the NFL offseason.

Winston led the NFL with 30 interceptions last season, and Evans appeared to quit on him at various points. It remains to be seen how well Brady will be able to acclimate to a new situation at age 42, but we can guarantee he will do a better job of protecting the ball than Winston.

Judging by the first request Brady made when he joined the Bucs, it’s probably safe to assume he has already spoken with Evans. The two should connect for plenty of explosive plays in 2020.