Mike Evans draws controversial pass interference call to help Bucs in overtime

Mike Evans drew a favorable pass interference call in overtime of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and plenty of people didn’t like the ruling.

The Bucs had a 1st-and-10 in overtime from their 16-yard line. Tom Brady attempted a pass to Evans down the left sideline that fell incomplete. The ball was underthrown, causing Evans to stop and try and catch the pass.

Levi Wallace was called for pass interference for the contact.

The NFL tried to give everyone a seizure so we couldn’t see how Mike Evans created the contact here, yet defensive pass interference was called #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/gY57zybOBN — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 13, 2021

The CBS TV feed had issues during the play, which helped to cover up the call.

The NFL allows for pass interferences to be called when a wide receiver bumps into a defender on an underthrown pass. I think that’s a bad rule and does not follow the spirit of football. Just like a basketball player shouldn’t be rewarded for jumping into a defender to get a foul call, an offense shouldn’t be rewarded for throwing a pass where the receiver has to bump into a defender in order to make a play on the ball.

That call put Tampa Bay on their 35. Two plays later, they won the game on a 58-yard touchdown pass.