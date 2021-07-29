Mike McCarthy offers update on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a gruesome leg injury he suffered last year, but it was a different ailment that sidelined the Dallas Cowboys quarterback on Wednesday. Fortunately, the new injury does not sound serious.

Prescott left Wednesday’s practice and later told reporters he “felt some soreness when making certain throws today.” He was diagnosed with a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder. On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will not be throwing at practice for at least a couple of days.

“I don’t know if you put him in a limited category. He’ll do all the run game stuff, all the footwork stuff,” McCarthy said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But we’ve just gotta shut him down from throwing for a couple days.”

Prescott said he initially felt some soreness during Tuesday’s practice and wanted to play it safe when it lingered into the following day. He also told reporters that “everything is fine,” so the Cowboys are likely not overly concerned.

If what he said about his ankle injury recently is any indication, Prescott is in a good place heading into the 2021 season. We doubt the minor shoulder injury will change that, though there is obviously no need for the Cowboys to rush him back.