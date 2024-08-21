 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel gets meme treatment over his new press conference look

August 21, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McDaniel at a press conference

Feb 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at Baptist Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was sporting a new look at his press conference on Wednesday, and there were a lot of similar reactions to the transformation on social media.

McDaniel strolled up to the podium with a scraggly beard and curly hair, which was different from the clean-cut look we have seen from him in the past. The 41-year-old typically wears glasses, but he had a pair of what appeared to be designer shades this time.

A lot of people felt McDaniel looked like he has spent too much time hanging around South Beach.

All McDaniel needed was his infamous vape pen to really complete the look.

McDaniel is entering his third season as the head coach of the Dolphins. He led the team to the playoffs the last two years, though they did not win a game either time. Maybe his new “Grand Theft Auto” appearance will take Miami to the next level.

Mike McDaniel
