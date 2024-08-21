Mike McDaniel gets meme treatment over his new press conference look

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was sporting a new look at his press conference on Wednesday, and there were a lot of similar reactions to the transformation on social media.

McDaniel strolled up to the podium with a scraggly beard and curly hair, which was different from the clean-cut look we have seen from him in the past. The 41-year-old typically wears glasses, but he had a pair of what appeared to be designer shades this time.

A lot of people felt McDaniel looked like he has spent too much time hanging around South Beach.

It only took two years in Miami for Mike McDaniel to go from Best Buy assistant manager to South Beach cocaine kingpin. pic.twitter.com/JxuKOZRU4C — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 21, 2024

Mike McDaniel look like he hit Miami exactly once (1x) for spring break and had his whole life changed LMAO pic.twitter.com/zKidiXQa77 — Aaron West (@oeste) August 21, 2024

Whatever Mike McDaniel is on out there in Miami, just know that it is PURE! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/OSkRLklw4d — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 21, 2024

McDaniel is the definition of LinkedIn vs. every other social media. 💀💀💀 The transformation is wild https://t.co/6Yl4kFdZe9 pic.twitter.com/akKU2BI3XE — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 21, 2024

Why does Mike McDaniel look like he’s trying to get a part in “The Hangover” https://t.co/hlSyQ6JunX — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 21, 2024

All McDaniel needed was his infamous vape pen to really complete the look.

McDaniel is entering his third season as the head coach of the Dolphins. He led the team to the playoffs the last two years, though they did not win a game either time. Maybe his new “Grand Theft Auto” appearance will take Miami to the next level.