Chargers’ schedule reveal video took aim at Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa fans

May 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mike McDaniel at practice

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers released a schedule reveal video for the ages on Thursday that rivaled the video made by the Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers made an anime-style video that they released to reveal their 2023 schedule. If you watch carefully, you’ll notice lots of jokes they cracked in the video for each opponent. For instance, for the Lions they had an anti-gambling ad (here’s why). For the Cowboys, they mocked the Dallas social media team throwing Dak Prescott under the bus.

And for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they had Mike McDaniel in a specific T-shirt. They also played on the video that some thought showed the coach vaping during a game. Oh yeah, and if you look closely, you can catch the “TuAnon” logo, which is what some term the hardcore fans of Tua Tagovailoa.

Also, be sure to pause the video when it hits the New York Jets part. There is a great allusion to the Zach Wilson rumors.

Here is the full Chargers video:

And if you didn’t catch the Titans video, watch it here.

Los Angeles ChargersMike McDanielTua Tagovailoa
