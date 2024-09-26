Mike McDaniel explains why he is not yet naming a starting QB

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is engaging in some gamesmanship when it comes to the team’s starting quarterback for Week 4.

McDaniel is refusing to publicly name his starter for Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, partly because of competitive reasons. The choice is between Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson, though Thompson is still recovering from the rib injury he suffered in Week 3.

Thompson has a lot working against him, at least on the surface. In addition to the injury, he was very ineffective in Sunday’s loss to Seattle, taking five sacks and throwing for just 107 yards before getting knocked out of the game. Huntley signed with the team last week and is still getting to grips with the offense, but the momentum appears to be with him as the most likely starter.

The Dolphins are 1-2 and their offense has been stagnant since Tua Tagovailoa landed on injured reserve with a concussion. Huntley is probably the best shot they have at finding a spark somewhere.