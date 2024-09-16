 Skip to main content
Dolphins sign ex-Pro Bowl QB

September 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Miami Dolphins helmet on the grass

Aug 22, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Miami Dolphins helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have brought in another quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion.

The Dolphins on Monday signed Tyler Huntley off of the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Huntley re-signed with Baltimore just before the start of the season after he had signed with the Cleveland Browns in March. The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens, who initially signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Huntley appeared in 20 games total with the Ravens and started nine over the past three seasons.

Huntley even shockingly made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after starting four games in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. The former Utah star finished with 658 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions that year. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said last week that the team is sticking with Skylar Thompson as their starting quarterback for now. Thompson replaced Tagovailoa after Tua left Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion. Thompson, a former seventh-round pick, also started some games as a rookie in 2022 when Tagovailoa suffered his previous head injuries.

It remains unclear how long Tagovailoa will be out, though one report over the weekend provided at least some clarity about his future.

Miami Dolphins Tyler Huntley
