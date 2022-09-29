Mike McDaniel had good plan for tricking practice spies

The Miami Dolphins dealt with some spying during their practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday, but Mike McDaniels had a good way of tricking the video recorders.

The Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati on Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati ahead of their Thursday night game against the Bengals. Some person had access to the upper part of the stadium where the Dolphins held their walkthrough and recorded video of the practice. The videos were shared on social media.

It’s not great news for a team to have their practice videos leak online, but McDaniel was able to handle the situation. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins intentionally had 12 players on the field.

The #Dolphins noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All the clips circulating on Twitter have 12 players on offense. Fake plays? Fake routes on real plays? Either way, Mike McDaniel and company staying one step ahead. pic.twitter.com/wTGKY0Eswh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2022

You can count up the amount of players in this video:

The extra player could throw off anyone looking at the film to gain scouting ideas.

The Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to allow the Buccaneers the opportunity to use their practice facility in Miami amid Hurricane Ian. They just had to be on alert for the spies.