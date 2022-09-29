 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel had good plan for tricking practice spies

September 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mike McDaniel at practice

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins dealt with some spying during their practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday, but Mike McDaniels had a good way of tricking the video recorders.

The Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati on Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati ahead of their Thursday night game against the Bengals. Some person had access to the upper part of the stadium where the Dolphins held their walkthrough and recorded video of the practice. The videos were shared on social media.

It’s not great news for a team to have their practice videos leak online, but McDaniel was able to handle the situation. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins intentionally had 12 players on the field.

You can count up the amount of players in this video:

The extra player could throw off anyone looking at the film to gain scouting ideas.

The Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to allow the Buccaneers the opportunity to use their practice facility in Miami amid Hurricane Ian. They just had to be on alert for the spies.

