NFL investigating leaked videos of Dolphins’ practice

The Miami Dolphins practiced at the University of Cincinnati this week after they were forced to leave Florida early due to Hurricane Ian, and video footage of a portion of one of those practices leaked on social media. The NFL is trying to find out how that happened.

Someone who had access to the upper deck area at Nippert Stadium recorded several videos of Miami’s practice. The clips showed Tua Tagovailoa and the offense running a series of plays. The clips went viral, of course.

Someone at the University of Cincinnati’s campus, has snuck into the Dolphins practice. Filming all of their plays, and have been posting them to twitter. This League. pic.twitter.com/MZLFeTcbFe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 29, 2022

The NFL has strict rules about who has access to team practices and when. Members of the media are only allowed to view certain portions of practice throughout the week. One reporter was told NFL security is investigating the Dolphins leak.

NFL security is looking into situation from yesterday when a Miami Dolphins practice in Cincinnati was filmed and posted on social media, according to a league source. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) September 29, 2022

This obviously is not the first time videotaping has become an issue in the NFL. Now that they know many of their plays have been broadcast to millions of people, the Dolphins may have to make some adjustments for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.