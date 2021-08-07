Mike Tomlin disputes report about James Washington trade request

Does Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington want out? His coach says no.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin denied reports that Washington had asked for a trade, adding that Washington has been “great” in camp and is part of the team’s plans.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on @AdamSchefter's report yesterday that receiver James Washington has requested a trade. "He has not. Those unnamed sources, we don't react to or respond to. James has been great here, working, having a good camp." For what it's worth, folks. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 7, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported Friday that Washington approached the Steelers about a trade request, unhappy with his role.

Washington has wound up behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson on the depth chart. A trade request would make sense. There are reasons the Steelers would want to keep him around, so it remains to be seen where this actually stands. Tomlin certainly isn’t going to air any drama publicly.