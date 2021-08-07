 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 7, 2021

Mike Tomlin disputes report about James Washington trade request

August 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

James Washington

Does Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington want out? His coach says no.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin denied reports that Washington had asked for a trade, adding that Washington has been “great” in camp and is part of the team’s plans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported Friday that Washington approached the Steelers about a trade request, unhappy with his role.

Washington has wound up behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson on the depth chart. A trade request would make sense. There are reasons the Steelers would want to keep him around, so it remains to be seen where this actually stands. Tomlin certainly isn’t going to air any drama publicly.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus