Mike Tomlin had the perfect quote about firing rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has readily brushed off rumors about his job security, and he did so again on Tuesday with a perfect quote.

Tomlin was asked whether he believed he was on the hot seat prior to Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, which, at least for the moment, ended the crisis surrounding the Steelers coach. Tomlin said he was used to it by now.

“Man, I’ve been in the hot seat for 19 years,” Tomlin said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I always feel like I got something to prove. Not necessarily to anyone in particular, but that’s just the spirit in which I go about what I do professionally.”

Tomlin has been under more pressure lately than he has at most points during his tenure as Steelers coach, which began in 2007. There have even been rumors about his job security, though there are no indications that the Steelers have any intention of firing him.

Following Sunday’s win, the Steelers are 7-6 and in first place in the AFC North. That would put them on track to keep their playoff streak alive. Fans will want more than that, but there is no doubt that the level of consistency showing during his tenure is genuinely impressive.