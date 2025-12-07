Report: Steelers have ruled out 1 outcome with Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has faced increased pressure this season as the Pittsburgh Steelers fight to remain in the playoff race, but all indications are that he is not going to be shown the door anytime soon. He may choose to walk through it, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Steelers are not going to fire Tomlin at the end of the 2025 season. Though, there is a scenario where Tomlin may not return as the coach of the team next season.

“Mike Tomlin is not going to get fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is not going to happen, based on his success, based on his relationship with Art Rooney and the organization,” Rapoport said. “If Tomlin is not the coach of the Steelers in 2026, my understanding is it will be because that is what he wants.

“Here’s one scenario of how this might happen: Let’s just say that Tomlin wants to take a step back from the Steelers and coaching in 2026. He would remove himself as Steelers coach. He would probably go and do some media or something like that. They would hire a new coach. Then he would go into the marketplace in 2027, become the coach of some other team and then the Steelers would get compensation for that.”

The scenario that Rapoport described is essentially what happened with Sean Payton when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 season. Payton took the 2022 season off and did some work as an analyst for FOX, and he then returned to coach the Denver Broncos in 2023. Since the Saints still held Payton’s rights, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick and a second-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Payton and a third-round pick.

Tomlin remains under contract with the Steelers next season, but the team has a big decision to make with the 53-year-old’s contract. It is possible Tomlin could make that decision for them if he were to opt for a fresh start elsewhere.

The Steelers are 6-6 and tied for first in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, whom they will face on the road in Week 14. Pittsburgh has never had a losing season under Tomlin. Some fans have started to turn on the coach, but that does not mean the franchise feels the same way.