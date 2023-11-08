Mike Tomlin has blunt remark about George Pickens’ frustration

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has made it obvious that he is frustrated with his role on the team, but head coach Mike Tomlin does not seem all that concerned.

Pickens threw what could be interpreted as a social media hissy fit following the Steelers’ 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans last week. He first shared a cryptic meme Instagram and wrote “free me” underneath it. Pickens then appeared to unfollow everyone associated with the Steelers, including Tomlin and quarterback Kenny Pickett. He also made a notable change to his profile picture.

Tomlin was asked on Tuesday if Pickens has voiced his concerns internally. The coach defended Pickens for wanting to make a bigger impact and called it a “nonissue.”

“Heck yeah, man. He expresses frustration all the time,” Tomlin said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we’re successful. Y’all don’t begrudge that. I want guys who want the football. I want guys who want to be central reasons why we’re successful and so that’s a nonissue, to be quite honest with you.”

Tomlin was then asked how he coaches young players with the same mindset as Pickens.

“Like breathing, it’s easy,” Tomlin said. “I know it’s a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you, in terms of the things that I have to do in an effort to get this group ready to play. This week our focus is on the Green Bay Packers and what we’re all going to do in this football game, and I can’t state it any plainer than that. It’s like reality television, the way you guys follow social media and write stories about it.”

The overall message from Tomlin was clearly that the media is trying to create drama, but Pickens is the one doing that. He even appeared to be sulking on the sideline at one point after the Steelers took a late lead against Tennessee. Keep in mind Pickens also failed to make a play on what should have been a touchdown.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been ineffective for most of the season, but Pickens is still the team’s leading receiver with 521 yards and 3 touchdowns. That clearly is not enough for him.