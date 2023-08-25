 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin has phenomenal quote about final preseason tune-up

August 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has a way with words, and he demonstrated as much again on Thursday following the team’s preseason finale.

Tomlin opted to play his starters for a quarter, an unorthodox decision this late in the preseason. The Steelers coach said he did not feel “validated” by the decision after the unit played well, because he had a good reason for playing them regardless.

“I don’t really need validation,” Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley and Mike Prisuta of the team’s official website. “I think it’s difficult to box without sparring. Preseason is an opportunity for us to spar and sharpen our swords for the battle.”

That is classic Tomlin. Combine that with some of his other mannerisms and it is easy to see why players would want to play hard for him. It also helps explain why he has never had a losing season in 16 years with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, by the way, will begin their “battle” at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.

