Mike Tomlin likes idea of adding incentives to Rooney Rule

The NFL’s proposal to tie draft incentives to teams who hire minority coaches has been controversial, but one of the NFL’s three black coaches likes the concept, at least in theory.

Appearing on “Coffee with Cal” with Kentucky coach John Calipari, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he liked the idea of giving incentives tied to the Rooney Rule to teams instead of the punitive measures the NFL has taken in the past.

“We’ve always taken it from the approach of, punitive if you don’t interview minority candidates or things of that nature,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I just like the different approach in terms of spinning it 180 and talking about maybe incentivizing those that develop the talent and those that hire the talent.”

As for the proposed new draft pick rules, which have been tabled by owners for the time being, Tomlin wouldn’t go so far as to actually endorse that plan as written.

“I agree it’s debatable about the value placed on the incentivized plan, but I just generally like the discussion,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin has a point. Punishments haven’t seemed to do much to get teams to follow the Rooney Rule, so perhaps some incentive would help. What has been proposed, however, has not gone over well with a lot of people.