Mike Tomlin keeps incredible streak alive with Steelers’ latest win

December 1, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Tomlin smiles during a game

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers won another big divisional game on Sunday, and in doing so they kept one of the most impressive streaks in sports alive.

The Steelers improved to 9-3 with their 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. That means they are assured a record of .500 or better for the 18th consecutive year under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin was hired as the head coach of the Steelers in 2007. The team has never had a losing season under him. Pittsburgh overall has had 21 consecutive non-losing seasons, which is tied for the longest steak in NFL history.

It is remarkable that the Steelers have been competitive for such a sustained period of time, as they have gone through multiple quarterbacks during that stretch. Ben Roethlisberger was the starting quarterback for most of Tomlin’s seasons, but Pittsburgh has remained consistent even in the years since Big Ben retired.

There are a number of impressive stats that serve as reminders of just how good Tomlin has been over the last 18 years. His non-losing season streak is perhaps the best illustration of the 52-year-old’s success.

Mike TomlinPittsburgh Steelers
