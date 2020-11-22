Mike Tomlin has funny quote about Steelers’ perfect record

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 10-0 with a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but don’t expect coach Mike Tomlin to be satisfied with that.

Tomlin acknowledged his team’s perfect record, but made clear that he thinks the team has a lot of work to do to maintain it.

“It wasn’t perfect, but nothing is perfect about us except our record,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Tomlin’s refusal to rest on his team’s laurels is probably a big part of the reason they are still perfect. The Steelers played an outstanding game Sunday, but coming against the 1-9 Jaguars, it has to be taken in context.

Tomlin’s attitude has been unwavering even as his team keeps piling up wins. If anyone thought the Steelers would let up, this Tomlin quote from during the week was an indication otherwise. Don’t expect his attitude to change anytime soon.