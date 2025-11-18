Mike Tomlin offers an update on Aaron Rodgers’ injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that Aaron Rodgers suffered a significant wrist injury during the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but it remains unclear whether the star quarterback will miss time.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Rodgers has a fracture in his left wrist. Tomlin did not rule out the possibility of Rodgers playing in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. The coach said the issue with the injury will be “about bracing it and securing it for (Rodgers’) comfort and safety.”

“I would imagine we’ll get some clarity as we push through the week,” Tomlin said. “I think his experience really kind of aids in that. He’s the type of guy and has the type of profile that doesn’t require a lot of physical work in an effort to be ready to play, and that’s helpful.”

Tomlin added that Rodgers and the Steelers will need to evaluate how effective the former NFL MVP can be. In the meantime, Mason Rudolph will practice with the first-team offense.

Rodgers hurt his left wrist late in the first half of the Steelers’ 34-12 win over the Bengals. He tried to break his fall after he was hit by multiple defenders, and he was seen grimacing in pain afterward. You can see the play here.

Since the injury is not to Rodgers’ throwing hand, he has reportedly been pushing to play. The Steelers will need to see how effectively he can grip the ball with two hands and whether or not he can receive a snap.

The Steelers improved to 6-4 with their win over the Bengals. They are in first place in the AFC North, but the Baltimore Ravens have won four straight games and are making a charge at 5-5. Pittsburgh needs to play well in the coming weeks to remain in the playoff hunt, and Rodgers knows that.

Rudolph is a capable backup, but Rodgers has played better than many expected this season. Rodgers has 1,969 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the year.

The fact that the Steelers have not ruled Rodgers out for Week 12 is a positive sign.