Video shows play where Aaron Rodgers suffered a hand injury

Aaron Rodgers grabs his left wrist in pain

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left his team’s Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a hand injury.

Rodgers appeared to hurt his left hand on a play where he was clobbered by multiple defenders late in the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Steelers had the ball deep in Cincinnati territory in the second quarter when Rodgers was pressured and had to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone.

Rodgers took a big hit on the play, with multiple defenders landing on top of him.

Rodgers was seen wincing in pain shortly after. He eventually exited and was replaced by Mason Rudolph, with the Steelers calling the 41-year-old questionable to return because of a left hand injury.

Rodgers has been better than many expected for the Steelers this season. Though, Pittsburgh’s offense was abysmal in a 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Mike Tomlin did not seem pleased with the way Rodgers played in that game.

In nine games entering Sunday, Rodgers had 1,853 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

