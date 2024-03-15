 Skip to main content
Mike Vrabel lands new job with NFL team

March 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Vrabel on the sidelines

Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Photo Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Vrabel was passed over for NFL head coach opportunities after the Tennessee Titans fired him, but he will still be working in the league in 2024.

The Cleveland Browns have hired Vrabel to work for them as a coaching and personnel consultant, according to multiple reports. Vrabel had spent time with the Browns during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month and is now joining the team in an official capacity.

Vrabel has deep ties to Ohio. He grew up in the Akron area and played in college at Ohio State. The former New England Patriots linebacker was also an assistant coach at Ohio State before he began his career as an NFL coach.

There was talk that Vrabel could spend time with a big college program during the spring, but those plans have likely been pushed aside now.

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons as head coach of the Titans. He made the playoffs three times but was fired after a disappointing 6-11 campaign last season. Many felt he would easily find another head coach job, but we heard at least one truly baffling reason for why that did not happen.

The 48-year-old Vrabel has extensive experience and a proven track record, so he should be involved in the next NFL head coaching cycle.

