Mike Vrabel lands new job with NFL team

Mike Vrabel was passed over for NFL head coach opportunities after the Tennessee Titans fired him, but he will still be working in the league in 2024.

The Cleveland Browns have hired Vrabel to work for them as a coaching and personnel consultant, according to multiple reports. Vrabel had spent time with the Browns during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month and is now joining the team in an official capacity.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have hired Mike Vrabel to serve as a consultant for the Browns, per me and @TomPelissero. The former #Titans coach and Coach of the Year had been with them in Indy at the Combine and will work them this season. pic.twitter.com/W8N0HQJOLB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Vrabel has deep ties to Ohio. He grew up in the Akron area and played in college at Ohio State. The former New England Patriots linebacker was also an assistant coach at Ohio State before he began his career as an NFL coach.

There was talk that Vrabel could spend time with a big college program during the spring, but those plans have likely been pushed aside now.

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons as head coach of the Titans. He made the playoffs three times but was fired after a disappointing 6-11 campaign last season. Many felt he would easily find another head coach job, but we heard at least one truly baffling reason for why that did not happen.

The 48-year-old Vrabel has extensive experience and a proven track record, so he should be involved in the next NFL head coaching cycle.