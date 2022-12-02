Mike White’s wife had funny reaction to huge game

New York Jets quarterback Mike White was so good on Sunday, even those closest to him were left a little shocked.

White got the start Sunday against the Chicago Bears and went off, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win. The 27-year-old did it in his fourth career start after sitting on the bench behind Zach Wilson and even Joe Flacco all season.

How good was the performance? On Thursday, White revealed that his wife asked him who he was after he got home from the game.

Funny line from Mike White. When he got home after Sunday’s dazzling performance, his wife looked at him and asked, “Who ARE you?” #Jets pic.twitter.com/QrKADNNUEq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 1, 2022

Jets fans might be asking the same thing at this point. After all, White has thrown for at least 300 yards in two of his four career starts, and may provide an unheralded selection to the Jets’ quarterback issue.

White is set to start again against Minnesota on Sunday. As long as he keeps performing, there is a realistic chance that he keeps the job for quite some time.