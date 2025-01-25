 Skip to main content
Cowboys may have a ‘prime candidate’ in mind for defensive coordinator

January 24, 2025
by Larry Brown
The Dallas Cowboys have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach and now need to assemble a staff around him. That could include bringing in a new defensive coordinator.

Mike Zimmer was Dallas’ defensive coordinator this season, but he is said to be contemplating retirement. Schottenheimer could choose to bring in a new DC, and a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is a “prime candidate” for the position.

Eberflus served as an assistant with the Cowboys from 2011-2017. He became the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator in 2018 and served in that role until 2021. He then became the Chicago Bears’ head coach until being fired this season after a 4-8 start.

The Bears went 14-32 during Eberflus’ tenure as head coach. He could be better suited as a defensive coordinator, which would help the Cowboys. Indy’s defense ranked 10th, 18th, 10th and 9th in points allowed over Eberflus’ four years as defensive coordinator. They dropped to 28th, 28th and 24th after he left.

Hiring Eberflus as a defensive coordinator might help make up for some of the disappointment Cowboys fans may feel over the Schottenheimer hire.