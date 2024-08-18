Steelers announcer throws some shade at Mitchell Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers announcer Bob Pompeani clearly does not miss watching quarterback Mitchell Trubisky play for the team.

The Steelers got a look at Trubisky on Saturday, as he played extensively for the Buffalo Bills during their preseason matchup. During the second quarter, Trubisky threw an ugly interception to Pittsburgh defensive back Miles Killebrew.

Pompeani did not hold back in his assessment of the play.

"We've seen a lot of that with (Mitch) Trubisky in Pittsburgh over the years. One of the reasons why he's no longer here." pic.twitter.com/QiKC5nYq6e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 17, 2024

“We’ve seen a lot of that with Trubisky in Pittsburgh over the years. One of the reasons why he’s no longer here,” Pompeani said.

Trubisky was at one point viewed as a starting-caliber quarterback for the Steelers, who brought him in for the 2022 season to do just that. It went poorly, and Steelers fans were sick of him by the end of the 2023 season. They will probably broadly agree with Pompeani’s assessment.

Trubisky’s starting days are essentially over. He’ll compete to be Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo this season, which is probably the best gig he can hope for.