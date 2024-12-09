Model Ava Louise says Giants player asked her to flash Saints during game

Model Ava Louise was at it again on Sunday.

Ava Louise is a social media sensation who became widely known when she flashed her top at the New York City portal that was linked to Dublin, Ireland, causing the portal to be shut down.

On Sunday, Ava Louise attended the New York Giants-New Orleans Saints game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and flashed her chest yet again.

Ava Louise posted about the situation via her Instagram profile. She revealed that she had been invited to the game by a Giants player who asked her to distract the Saints by flashing.

“Doing what I do for a living has its perks,” Ava Louise wrote as her caption.

The Saints hung on to win 14-11, so it seems like Ava Louise’s efforts fell short.

Ava Louise has 421,000 followers on Instagram, and they were among those first to know about the flashing at the Giants game.

We have written about Ava Louise before. You may recall that she claimed to have been with Antonio Brown in 2022 the night before his infamous meltdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, the Bucs were playing at MetLife Stadium for that game too.