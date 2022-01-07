Instagram model describes Antonio Brown’s troubling behavior night before meltdown

Antonio Brown was exhibiting strange behavior the night before his final game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At least, that is what an Instagram model who says she hooked up with the star wide receiver claims.

Instagram and OnlyFans model Ava Louise told the Daily Mail on Thursday that Brown snuck her into the Buccaneers’ team hotel in New Jersey last Saturday, which was the night before Brown’s former team faced the New York Jets. She shared several screenshots of text messages she allegedly exchanged with Brown in which he showed her the location of the hotel he was staying at and asked her to meet him.

Louise, who said she first connected with Brown in 2018 but had never met him in person, eventually agreed to go to Brown’s hotel. However, she said she was concerned about Brown mumbling in a series of voice messages, including one in which he offered to give her a “bonus.”

“He was mumbling [in the messages] and not making sense. Honestly, I thought he was drunk. He kept saying I have money for you, I have a bonus for you and I was like, what are you saying? I just thought that was weird,” Louise told the Daily Mail. “I thought, ok, I’ll just go see what this is about because it’s Antonio Brown, it’s the day before the Jets game, I’ll go.”

Louise says she and Brown talked for a while when she arrived, and he repeatedly told her “you don’t even know my crazy right now.” They then had sex, which she says Brown insisted on her filming for use on her OnlyFans account. She thought that was an indication that he was looking to create controversy.

“I looked at him and I’m like, are you being serious right now? He was. Again, I’m like, you’re Antonio Brown — why would you want that scandal? But he wanted to create that. I think it was purposeful considering how he’s been acting in the media. He wants that controversy, he wants this attached to his name.”

Louise said she ended up leaving after Brown told her he needed to get up early for a meeting with Tom Brady. Of course, the following day was when Brown stripped off his uniform and left the stadium in the middle of the Bucs’ comeback win over the Jets (video here).

Louise shared a photo of herself wearing a Bucs hat and Bucs colors on Thursday:

While very few people are likely to take Louise’s word at face value, it is not a surprise to hear someone say they are worried about Brown’s mental health. Tom Brady has hinted that he has those same concerns.

