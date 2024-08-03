Morgan Wallen fires up fans at Arrowhead Stadium with Chiefs jersey

Award-winning country music star Morgan Wallen took his One Night At A Time tour to Kansas City on Friday for a concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

In traditional fashion, Wallen made his grand entrance flanked by several local superstars, this time including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive lineman Chris Jones. He also wore a No. 7 Harrison Butker jersey with his name printed along the back.

NEW: Crowd goes nuts as country star Morgan Wallen walks out wearing Harrison Butker’s number alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Epic 🔥 Wallen was walking out to perform at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City. Wallen was sporting Butker’s number but had his… pic.twitter.com/xUpD1WDVRd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 3, 2024

It’s not uncommon for Wallen to wear a No. 7 jersey specific to the local city in which he’s performing, so his choice of a Butker jersey was not a political statement. He wore that same jersey number during his days as a baseball player Gibbs High School in Tennessee.

However, Wallen did reportedly tell the sold-out crowd to stand up for their beliefs.

Butker, of course, stirred controversy when giving a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison back in May. He touched on many subjects and shared his personal beliefs on religious, political, and family issues, and he also criticized President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Wallen surprised the fired up crowd with performances by Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn, but neither received the type of ovation given to the trio of Super Bowl champions.

After two blockbuster days in Kansas City, Wallen will now head to Las Vegas for a double-header at Allegiant Stadium on August 8-9. We’ll see which members of the Raiders join him on his journey to the stage.