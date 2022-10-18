Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade.

Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne before the Nov. 1 deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler says the Las Vegas Raiders are one team that would make sense as a suitor for Bourne, which is not a surprise. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator with the Patriots last season.

Bourne signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Patriots prior to the 2021 season. He caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns, but he has been a non-factor this season.

Bourne was kicked out of a joint training camp practice for fighting, and he went MIA for a while after that. There were rumblings that he had a disagreement with Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia. He has played in all six games for New England this season but has just 11 total catches.