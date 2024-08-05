Matthew Judon explains his side of training camp drama

There has been clear tension between Matthew Judon and the New England Patriots this offseason, but the star pass-rusher is now trying to downplay some of it.

Judon spoke with reporters during training camp on Monday about what has been a tumultuous several days. He was asked about the practice last week where he was seen having animated conversations with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and two members of the team’s front office before leaving the field. Judon said he was not participating in drills that day, anyway, and said he has a tendency to move his hands when he talks.

“We had a conversation. I didn’t want to be a distraction the team,” Judon said. “I went inside. I wasn’t participating in those drills that day, so I went inside. Then I got a message, so I came back to talk to our GM. Then I went back inside. Sorry, I’m animated and I talk with my hands.”

Matthew Judon’s explanation for how Monday’s practice went down pic.twitter.com/3fJab2tewJ — Khari A. Thompson (@_KhariThompson) August 5, 2024

That exchange took place last Monday. Judon was not spotted at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, either, but he returned later in the week. He essentially admitted that he is only practicing now because he is contractually obligated.

“I gotta play. This ain’t nothing about practice. I gotta do what I’m contracted and obligated to do so I don’t lose my money,” Judon said Monday.

Judon on why he’s on the field. “I gotta play. This ain’t nothing about practice. I gotta do what I’m contracted and obligated to do so I don’t lose my money.” pic.twitter.com/fj5CDNGzoM — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 5, 2024

Judon’s base salary for 2024 is just $6.5 million with roughly $1 million in incentives, so he is grossly underpaid relative to his production. He was limited to four games last season after he suffered a torn biceps muscle early in the year, but he had four sacks in those four contests.

Judon was arguably New England’s best defensive player in 2021 and 2022, totaling 28 sacks across the two seasons and appearing in all 17 games each year.

It has been made clear on more than one occasion that Judon is not happy with the Patriots. But if he skips practice, he will be fined $50,000 per day. The 31-year-old obviously would rather not pay that money.