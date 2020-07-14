Report: Myles Garrett, Browns close to $125 million extension

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns have been discussing the possibility of a contract extension for several weeks now, and the two sides are reportedly on the verge of an agreement.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Garrett and the Browns are closing in on a five-year contract extension worth $125 million. While there are still some hurdles to clear, the deal is expected to be finalized in the near future.

The #Browns and star pass-rusher Myles Garrett are closing in on a 5-year extension worth $125M, sources say. Another massive deal, this time for $25M in new money per year. Their top priority of this offseason and they are in the final stages. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Garrett still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but he is scheduled to make just $4.6 million this season. There was speculation that he could sign a massive contract worth $25 million annually, and that is reportedly what the Browns are giving him. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently the highest-paid defensive lineman in football at $22.5 million per year. Garrett’s deal could be closer to that number when you factor in the two years he has remaining on his rookie contract.

There was some question about whether the Browns would want to commit to Garrett long-term after the ugly altercation he had with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph last year, but that is apparently not a concern for the team. Aside from that incident, Garrett has lived up to the hype in Cleveland. The former No. 1 overall pick has 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles through his first three NFL seasons.