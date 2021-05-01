 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 30, 2021

Look: Myles Garrett looked absolutely enormous in his suit at NFL Draft

April 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Myles Garrett NFL Draft muscles

Myles Garrett appears to have been spending the NFL offseason by working out. A lot.

Garrett showed up to the NFL Draft in Cleveland on Friday night to announced the Browns’ third-round pick (No. 91 overall). Fans couldn’t help but notice how massive Garrett looked. He was busting out of his suit jacket.

Take a look at some more Internet reactions:

Here’s another one (T&P means “thoughts and prayers”):

That is one large dude.

It wasn’t that long ago that Garrett was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. Now he’s a two-time Pro Bowler and putting skinny folks to shame.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus