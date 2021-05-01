Look: Myles Garrett looked absolutely enormous in his suit at NFL Draft

Myles Garrett appears to have been spending the NFL offseason by working out. A lot.

Garrett showed up to the NFL Draft in Cleveland on Friday night to announced the Browns’ third-round pick (No. 91 overall). Fans couldn’t help but notice how massive Garrett looked. He was busting out of his suit jacket.

Myles Garrett needs to work out less or buy bigger suits. pic.twitter.com/W4Hy3ihdZO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 1, 2021

Take a look at some more Internet reactions:

Myles Garrett Walking Out To Announce The Browns Pick pic.twitter.com/Q7JDRNViTO — Andre’ Jackson (@therealdre_jack) May 1, 2021

Myles Garrett looks like an NFL Blitz player. pic.twitter.com/KQVWTYfW2i — J (@Whiteboyjonny) May 1, 2021

Myles Garrett's suit was struggling to stay together pic.twitter.com/XeMgOUce0x — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 1, 2021

Here’s another one (T&P means “thoughts and prayers”):

T&Ps to the seams of Myles Garrett’s sleeves. pic.twitter.com/7MWvcMnk8v — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) May 1, 2021

That is one large dude.

It wasn’t that long ago that Garrett was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. Now he’s a two-time Pro Bowler and putting skinny folks to shame.