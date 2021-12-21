 Skip to main content
Myles Garrett suffers injury scare against Raiders

December 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Myles Garrett goes into the tent

The Cleveland Browns are already extremely shorthanded Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but a third quarter injury scare made things even rougher.

Myles Garrett came up gingerly after a third down play against the Raiders and was seen limping to the sideline. He ultimately went to the medical tent for evaluation.

Garrett’s stay in the tent was brief, as he was back on the field for the next defensive series. He was still in visible pain, however, and limped off in pain after completing that series as well.

Garrett came into Monday’s game with 15 sacks in 13 games, and has been so dominant he earned a rare honor in the NFL world. If he’s not at full strength, the Cleveland defense would definitely suffer for it.

