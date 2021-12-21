Myles Garrett suffers injury scare against Raiders

The Cleveland Browns are already extremely shorthanded Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but a third quarter injury scare made things even rougher.

Myles Garrett came up gingerly after a third down play against the Raiders and was seen limping to the sideline. He ultimately went to the medical tent for evaluation.

Myles Garrett struggling to get off field. Could be groin injury. Going into medical tent.#Browns #Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 21, 2021

Garrett’s stay in the tent was brief, as he was back on the field for the next defensive series. He was still in visible pain, however, and limped off in pain after completing that series as well.

Garrett came into Monday’s game with 15 sacks in 13 games, and has been so dominant he earned a rare honor in the NFL world. If he’s not at full strength, the Cleveland defense would definitely suffer for it.