Myles Garrett gives Lamar Jackson some bulletin-board material

Myles Garrett was asked a difficult question during an interview this week, and Lamar Jackson is probably happy with the way the Cleveland Browns star responded.

Garrett was a guest on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams on Tuesday. With the Browns set to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, Adams asked Garrett if the 4-time Pro Bowler would “give the edge” to Jackson or Joe Burrow if Garrett had to pick one quarterback. Many would have danced around the question, but Garrett obliged.

“Right now, I think Joe is coming on strong. I feel like when he’s healthy he’s one of those guys that can light you up each and every night,” Garrett said. “But Lamar, he’s doing it in such different ways. Even if his throwing is not on point that night, he can still rush for 150 and three touchdowns. He can beat you in a couple of different ways. Joe can light you up for 400, and few people can do that in the league in general.”

Adams then mentioned how Garrett has sacked Jackson four times and pressed further for Garrett to pick one or the other.

“We’ll, I’m taking down Lamar, but I’ll take Joe right now as far as who has got the nod over the other right now,” Garrett said.

That hardly qualifies as trash talk. Garrett praised both Burrow and Jackson, but he did indicate he would rather have Burrow as his quarterback. Many people would agree with Garrett, especially since Burrow has already led the Bengals to a Super Bowl.

Of course, NFL teams try to manufacture perceived disrespect any way they can. With the Ravens hosting the Browns on Sunday, Jackson will almost certainly try to prove to Garret that the defensive lineman chose wrong.