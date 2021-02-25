Myles Garrett looks absolutely massive in basketball video
Myles Garrett tried to pitch himself to Mark Cuban in a tweet on Wednesday promoting his basketball skills.
Garrett tweeted a video of himself playing basketball. The video shows the Cleveland Browns defensive star throwing down dunks and dominating in what appears to be a pickup game. He is wearing a “Jurassic Park” tank top and looks absolutely massive.
Take a look at the video, but beware that there is some music with curse words.
You need a big guard @mcuban? pic.twitter.com/73c55fEqTp
— Flash Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) February 24, 2021
Garrett tagged the Dallas Mavericks owner in his tweet. Garrett is from Arlington, Texas and played college ball at Texas A&M, so Cuban’s Mavericks are his hometown team.
Could you imagine Garrett on the basketball court? The guy is a tank and force on the football field. He’d do some damage in basketball too. Also, Cuban does have a history of signing NFL players …