Myles Garrett looks absolutely massive in basketball video

Myles Garrett tried to pitch himself to Mark Cuban in a tweet on Wednesday promoting his basketball skills.

Garrett tweeted a video of himself playing basketball. The video shows the Cleveland Browns defensive star throwing down dunks and dominating in what appears to be a pickup game. He is wearing a “Jurassic Park” tank top and looks absolutely massive.

Take a look at the video, but beware that there is some music with curse words.

Garrett tagged the Dallas Mavericks owner in his tweet. Garrett is from Arlington, Texas and played college ball at Texas A&M, so Cuban’s Mavericks are his hometown team.

Could you imagine Garrett on the basketball court? The guy is a tank and force on the football field. He’d do some damage in basketball too. Also, Cuban does have a history of signing NFL players …