Myles Garrett suffers injury during Pro Bowl Games

The NFL completely revamped the Pro Bowl this year in part to reduce the risk of players suffering injuries, but Myles Garrett unfortunately still got hurt.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Garrett suffered a dislocated toe during the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns star limped off the field and then had X-rays, which game back negative.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games, per source. X-rays came back negative. Garrett limped off the field in Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2023

You can see a video below of Garrett walking off the field:

Probably not what Cleveland wants to see. Myles Garrett limping off. pic.twitter.com/3lprj1kOpw — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) February 5, 2023

Obviously, that is a team’s worst nightmare. Garrett has plenty of time to recover, but hopefully the injury is nothing major.

The Pro Bowl Games are a series of skills competitions and 7-on-7 flag football games. There is nothing the NFL can do to eliminate the risk of injury completely, which is why team executives will likely still cringe while watching their best players take part.

Garrett had 16 sacks with the Browns this season for the second consecutive year. He had a bit of a tumultuous season even with the outstanding success on the field.